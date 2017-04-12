VAMPIRE! Man Brutally Slashes 5-Year-Old Boy’s Throat and Drinks His Blood in South Africa (Photo)

A devil man slashed a young boy’s throat in the street and sat over him drinking his blood in what has been called a sacrificial killing in South Africa.

According to Dailymail reports, The little boy identified as Tinyiko Reckson, 5, was playing with friends outside his home in Soweto, Johannesburg, when a man dressed in religious garments grabbed him. He plunged a blade into the boy’s throat three times then laid him down and knelt to drink his blood in a suspected ritualistic murder.

Another witness Lipolelo Boboke, 34, said: ‘I heard Tinyiko’s screams and saw this man stab him three times in the neck and then sit on him.

‘After sucking the boys blood as it came out of his neck he just stared down at him,’ she said.

Witness Andries Ndlovu, 30, said: ‘Children should be allowed to play freely but cannot because there are vampires out to get their blood in the day.’ Police spokesperson Kay Makubele said a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged with murder and will appear before magistrates.