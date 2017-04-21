VC Urges FG To Allow Private Varsities Access To TETFund Grants.

The acting Vice-Chancellor, Elizade University, Ilara -Mokin , Ondo State, Professor Theophileus Oyeyemi Fadayemi , has appealed to the Federal Government to allow private universities to benefit from the Tertiary Education Trust (TET Fund) grants .

Fadayemi made the appeal made at a press conference which was held at the university campus on Friday in preparation for the school’s 1st convocation ceremony.

The VC said such intervention from the Federal Government would help in manpower development in private universities across the country.

While noting that Education Trust Fund was set up by the Federal Government to assist the development of the Nigerian Higher Education System, decried a situation whereby it is only government-owned universities are allowed to accessed the funds

“We appealed to the Federal Government to allow private universities to benefit from TETfUND which has been restricted to Federal universities. The private universities that are ready to go into research should be able to have access to TETfUND.

“We have all the capacity here at Elizade University in terms of our commitment .What we are asking for is that they should give us access to TETFUND. ”

Fadayemi said a total of 35 out of 64 students that was admitted as first set of students of the university on January 6,2013 ,will be graduating at the convocation.

He said that five students had first class honours while 17 and 13 had second class upper division, second class lower division respectively.

The VC also said all courses the school runs are fully accredited.

“The 17 programmes presented for NUC ‘s accreditation with all the 17 having full accreditation status. ” he said.

