Vinod Khanna Bollywood actor BJP politician dies cancer
Daily Mail
Vinod Khanna Bollywood actor BJP politician dies cancer
Daily Mail
Vinod Khanna, the beloved and adored actor turned politician, has died of cancer, a hospital official said, at just 70 years old. Tushar Pania, a spokesman for Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said Khanna died Thursday after a battle with bladder …
'He was a gentleman'
'Vinod Khanna was a restless sort of a spirit'
Actor and star, MP and 'sexy sanyasi' Vinod Khanna is dead
