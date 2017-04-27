Vinod Khanna Bollywood actor BJP politician dies cancer – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment


Vinod Khanna Bollywood actor BJP politician dies cancer
Vinod Khanna, the beloved and adored actor turned politician, has died of cancer, a hospital official said, at just 70 years old. Tushar Pania, a spokesman for Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said Khanna died Thursday after a battle with bladder
'He was a gentleman'Deccan Chronicle
'Vinod Khanna was a restless sort of a spirit'The Hindu
Actor and star, MP and 'sexy sanyasi' Vinod Khanna is deadThe Indian Express
