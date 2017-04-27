Veteran Indian actor, Khanna is dead, funeral in afternoon today (Photos)

Veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away on Thursday. He was 70. Khanna, who was suffering from advanced bladder carcinoma, breathed his last at 11.20 am.

Khanna made his debut in films in 1968, after which he went on to become one of the Hindi film industry’s biggest stars over two decades.

He is remembered for his performances in “Mere Apne” (My Own), “Mera Gaon Mera Desh” (My Village, My Country) in which he played the role of a villain, “Kucche Dhage” (Fragile Thread)” and “Achanak” (Suddenly).

Khanna married twice and has four children, including actor Akshaye Khanna.



Khanna, who was also a film producer and a politician, died at the HN Reliance Foundation hospital, a hospital spokesman confirmed.

He was a sitting member of the Lok Sabha, or the lower house of parliament, and represented India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

RIP!!

