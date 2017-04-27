Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Veteran Indian actor, Khanna is dead, funeral in afternoon today (Photos)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Veteran Indian actor, Khanna is dead, funeral in afternoon today (Photos)

Veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away on Thursday. He was 70. Khanna, who was suffering from advanced bladder carcinoma, breathed his last at 11.20 am.

Khanna made his debut in films in 1968, after which he went on to become one of the Hindi film industry’s biggest stars over two decades.

He is remembered for his performances in “Mere Apne” (My Own), “Mera Gaon Mera Desh” (My Village, My Country) in which he played the role of a villain, “Kucche Dhage” (Fragile Thread)” and “Achanak” (Suddenly).

Khanna married twice and has four children, including actor Akshaye Khanna.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Khanna, who was also a film producer and a politician, died at the HN Reliance Foundation hospital, a hospital spokesman confirmed.

He was a sitting member of the Lok Sabha, or the lower house of parliament, and represented India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

 

RIP!!

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.