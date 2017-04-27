Veteran Indian actor, Khanna is dead

Veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna, known as the heartthrob of Hindi films in the 1970s and 1980s, died on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital. He was 70, DPA said. Khanna, who was also a film producer and a politician, died at the HN Reliance Foundation hospital, a hospital spokesman confirmed. He was suffering from cancer. …

