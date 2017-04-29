Media icon tasks stakeholders on collaboration, to save print media – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
News Agency of Nigeria
|
Media icon tasks stakeholders on collaboration, to save print media
Vanguard
Lagos – Malam Kabiru Yusuf, Chairman, Daily Trust Newspapers, on Saturday called on editors, journalists and media owners to work together to bring the nation and the media out of recession. Yusuf made the call at the Biennial Convention of the …
[PHOTOS] NGE biennial convention: Editors tasked on professionalism, nation building
Editors conduct elections
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!