Veteran Musician Zakki Azzay returns to the Music Scene with New Music Video titled “Invigilator” featuring OD Woods | Watch

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Zaaki Azzay, Veteran Hip Hop Artiste, Song writer, Music Producer, TV Presenter, Human Rights Ambassador & CEO of Lights-ON-Entertainment is out with a brand new Single and Video titled “Invigilator” featuring OD Woods. Listen & Download below: Download Watch the video below:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

