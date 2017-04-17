Pages Navigation Menu

Viacom Media Exec Alex Okosi weds Gorgeous Longtime Girlfriend Ziyanda Mathe in Johannesburg

The newly appointed Executive Vice President & Managing Director for Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, Alex Okosi married his beautiful bride, Ziyanda Mathe yesterday, April 15th, 2017 in a lovely ceremony at the Bryanston Catholic Church, Johannesburg, South Africa. VIMN Africa is home to world-class entertainment brands: MTV, MTV Base, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, VH1 and BET. […]

