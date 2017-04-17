Viacom Media Exec Alex Okosi weds Gorgeous Longtime Girlfriend Ziyanda Mathe in Johannesburg
The newly appointed Executive Vice President & Managing Director for Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, Alex Okosi married his beautiful bride, Ziyanda Mathe yesterday, April 15th, 2017 in a lovely ceremony at the Bryanston Catholic Church, Johannesburg, South Africa. VIMN Africa is home to world-class entertainment brands: MTV, MTV Base, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, VH1 and BET. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG