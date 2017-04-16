Vice President Urges Ghanaians To Learn From Christ’s Sacrifice – Peace FM Online
Vice President Urges Ghanaians To Learn From Christ's Sacrifice
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to sacrifice towards national development as Christ sacrificed his life on the Cross to save mankind. “We cannot do things for ourselves if we don't sacrifice,” he said, adding; “as a nation, we …
