VIDEO: Apex & Bionic ft. Dj Maphorisa – Get Down

JFK Resolute Entertainment is back with yet another club hit accompanied by an Amazing video by his multi talented artists Apex and Bionic ft Dj Maphorisa of Uhuru.

Apex and Bionic who hail from Edo state have had a string of hits with the latest directed by Mattmax

called “Nothing 2 Something”.together with a 10 track EP also called “Nothing 2 Something”.

The video was shot in South Africa by renowned Uprooted Media and is featuring the ever popular Dj Maphorisa of Uhuru who have made it the ultimate club banger to make you dance the night away.

Download and Enjoy.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: Apex & Bionic ft. Dj Maphorisa – Get Down appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

