VIDEO & AUDIO: Di’ja – ‘Wan Chop’ (Free Mp3 + Mp4 Fast Download)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Nigerian Music diva, Di’ja starts off 2017 with this soulful song “Wan Chop” produced by Donjazzy. She is in no doubt, not relenting in the game.
DOWNLOAD AUDIO
VIDEO
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!