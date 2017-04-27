VIDEO: Banky W – Kololo (Lyric)
The official video for “Kololo”, inspired by the city of Dubai, drops in less than a week. In the mean time, please enjoy this Lyric illustration of my brand new joint.
Oh, and if you’re in Nigeria, 10 people will have the opportunity to win a trip for 2 to Dubai with the release of the official video.
Watch below!
