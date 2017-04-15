Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Bisola Finally Forgives Thin Tall Tony

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Entertainment, Video

The Runner up in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV Show, Bisola who was romantically linked with a married and father of two Thin Tall Tony looks to have finally forgiven the ex-housemate. Recall that Thin Tall Tony had lied to the mother of one while in the house saying that he had…

