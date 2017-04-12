Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: BossNation Goes Wild As TBoss arrives Nigeria

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

2nd Runner-up of the Big Brother Naija reality tv show, Tokunbo Idowu has landed in Nigeria earlier in the morning today. The second most popular and most talked about housemate landed in Nigeria in the early hours of the money to the wild jubilation of her fans. See the pictures and the videos below,

