VIDEO: Bracket Ft. Cynthia Morgan – Far Away
Away from all the Tonga jam’s. Sensational Nigerian music duo, Bracket, team up Northside Inc. dancehall diva, Cynthia Morgan to share this reggae theme song dubbed “Far Away”.
The video didn’t officially dropped on their YouTube channel, but we hope it’s an official release.
The new smooth visuals by the Duo act which features Cynthia Morgan, is sure another day starter tune.
Watch video below and share your thoughts.
The post VIDEO: Bracket Ft. Cynthia Morgan – Far Away appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG