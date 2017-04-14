Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Bracket Ft. Cynthia Morgan – Far Away

Away from all the Tonga jam’s. Sensational Nigerian music duo, Bracket, team up Northside Inc. dancehall diva, Cynthia Morgan to share this reggae theme song dubbed “Far Away”.

The video didn’t officially dropped on their YouTube channel, but we hope it’s an official release.

The new smooth visuals by the Duo act which features Cynthia Morgan, is sure another day starter tune.

Watch video below and share your thoughts.

