VIDEO: Bracket Ft. Cynthia Morgan – Far Away

Away from all the Tonga jam’s. Sensational Nigerian music duo, Bracket, team up Northside Inc. dancehall diva, Cynthia Morgan to share this reggae theme song dubbed “Far Away”.

The video didn’t officially dropped on their YouTube channel, but we hope it’s an official release.

The new smooth visuals by the Duo act which features Cynthia Morgan, is sure another day starter tune.

Watch video below and share your thoughts.

The post VIDEO: Bracket Ft. Cynthia Morgan – Far Away appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

