Video: British DJ hosts world’s highest party on Everest – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Video: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest
Myjoyonline.com
Top British DJ Paul Oakenfold braved thinning air and freezing temperatures to host the "highest party on earth" at Everest base camp on Tuesday (Apr 11), playing to around 100 climbers – all in full mountain gear. The 53-year-old artist, who trekked …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG