Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: British DJ hosts world’s highest party on Everest – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Video: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest
Myjoyonline.com
Top British DJ Paul Oakenfold braved thinning air and freezing temperatures to host the "highest party on earth" at Everest base camp on Tuesday (Apr 11), playing to around 100 climbers – all in full mountain gear. The 53-year-old artist, who trekked

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.