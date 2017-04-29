VIDEO: Di’Ja – Wan Chop
Music is the food of the soul and Di’ja perfectly reiterates this in this happy, playful mid tempo tune titled “Wan Chop”. She describes her music and style in culinary metaphors and then makes a global invite to her fans across the world to come have a taste of her music, style and personality. Enjoy! […]
