Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Di’ja – Wan Chop – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
VIDEO: Di’ja – Wan Chop – 360Nobs.com

360Nobs.com

VIDEO: Di'ja – Wan Chop
360Nobs.com
Music is the food of the soul and Di'ja perfectly reiterates this in this happy, playful mid tempo tune titled “Wan Chop”. She describes her music and style in culinary metaphors and then makes a global invite to her fans across the world to come have

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.