VIDEO: Doggext – That Kind Thing
Nigeria-born Boston-based rapper Doggext ( Real name- Jamiu Bolarinwa) who has been on a hiatus after the release of his widely accepted mixtape Omo Mushin featuring DJ Kobe couple of years back has returned with ‘That Kind Thing’.
Doggext laces rap verses on a soft feel-good afro-pop chorus. The new jam will get you groovy any day, anytime.
The video was shot in Lagos Nigeria by Unlimited LA.
