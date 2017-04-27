VIDEO: Doggext – That Kind Thing

Nigeria-born Boston-based rapper Doggext ( Real name- Jamiu Bolarinwa) who has been on a hiatus after the release of his widely accepted mixtape Omo Mushin featuring DJ Kobe couple of years back has returned with ‘That Kind Thing’.

‎

Doggext laces rap verses on a soft feel-good afro-pop chorus. The new jam will get you groovy any day, anytime.‎

The video was shot in Lagos Nigeria by Unlimited LA‎.

Enjoy good music and vibe to the new sound.

Download, Listen, watch the video. #That‎KindThing.‎

