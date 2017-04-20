VIDEO: Eddy Kenzo – Shauri Yako

Ugandan superstar – Eddy Kenzo releases a brand new video dubbed “Shauri Yako”. meaning ‘Your Counsel’.

Eddy Kenzo whose real name is Edrisa Musuuza is an award-winning musical act who is best known for his 2014 global hit song – “Sitya Loss”. However, he has been instrumental to other hit projects including “Soraye”, “Mariaroza”, “Zigido”, “Mbilo Mbilo” and a host of other masterclass bangers.

The video was shot in Bagamoyo, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

