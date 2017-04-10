Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Fally Ipupa – Eloko Oyo

Fally Ipupa returns with a brand new jam after the release of his infectious song and video titled Kiname.

He titles this new one Eloko Oyo, and its filled with alot of culture, dance, and swag as usual.

Watch video below!

