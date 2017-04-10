VIDEO: Fally Ipupa – Eloko Oyo
Fally Ipupa returns with a brand new jam after the release of his infectious song and video titled Kiname.
He titles this new one Eloko Oyo, and its filled with alot of culture, dance, and swag as usual.
Watch video below!
The post VIDEO: Fally Ipupa – Eloko Oyo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG