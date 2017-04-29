Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: "I’m not corrupt and I have never stolen Money" – Rotimi Amaechi says on interview with Channels TV Hard Copy

The minister of Transportation and former governor of River state, Rotimi  Amaechi was recently a guest at Channels TV’s Hard Copy hosted by Maupe Ogun.

On the question of being corrupt, the minister said he has repeated it several times that he’s not corrupt and doesn’t like money.

“I am a honest Nigerian, I don’t like money” Amaechi said.

See more in the video below;

