Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Isabella – Hallel

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Hallel, which means PRAISE in Hebrew, is the first single to be released off Isabella‘s eight album, A New Beginning.

As they say, some songs are written and some are given. ‘Hallel‘ was received from heaven in a place of total surrender and humility. `Hallel` is a simple song of worship which carries an anointing that releases the aroma of heaven on earth.

May the whole earth be filled with His glory as we give Him total praise that is due to Him. Hallelujah!

Hallel was produced by Niyi P and lyrics video created by Uvi Orogun. Official video to be released at a later date.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

The post VIDEO: Isabella – Hallel appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.