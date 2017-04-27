VIDEO: Isabella – Hallel

Hallel, which means PRAISE in Hebrew, is the first single to be released off Isabella‘s eight album, A New Beginning.

As they say, some songs are written and some are given. ‘Hallel‘ was received from heaven in a place of total surrender and humility. `Hallel` is a simple song of worship which carries an anointing that releases the aroma of heaven on earth.

May the whole earth be filled with His glory as we give Him total praise that is due to Him. Hallelujah!

Hallel was produced by Niyi P and lyrics video created by Uvi Orogun. Official video to be released at a later date.

The post VIDEO: Isabella – Hallel appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

