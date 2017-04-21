VIDEO: Jaymoney – Kamnukwa
After dropping Downlow Remix featuring Skuki . Jaymoney returns with a brand new single titled Kanukwa. Which is a follow Up to his previous single.
Listen Up And Enjoy!
Watch video below:
