VIDEO: Jaymoney – Kamnukwa

Posted on Apr 21, 2017

After dropping Downlow Remix featuring Skuki ‎. Jaymoney returns with a brand new single titled Kanukwa. Which is a follow Up to his previous single.

Listen Up And Enjoy!

Watch video below:

