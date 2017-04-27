VIDEO: Jux – Umenikamata

Fresh off of his successful Love Melodies & Lights tour – Jux, Tanzania’s RnB crooner releases his latest single Umenikamata. Produced at AM Records by Bob Maneck. This brass heavy love song tells a story of being caught in a love spell. The Swahili word Umenikamata translates as “You’ve got me” or “You’ve captured me”. Jux’s captivating vocals will have you caught in his spell.

The African Boy is showing no signs of slowing down after a great run of hit releases including his previous smash hit ‘Wivu’. Umenikamata is in DJ Khaleed’s voice ‘another one!’.

Watch video below:

