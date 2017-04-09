VIDEO: Kuebounce – Dakun

Kuebounce is an alternative music and Afrobeat singer who is influenced by diverse music genre from fuji music, reggae, juju, highlife, rap to soul, heavy metal. He listens to any and every musician he can find and has been able to blend his musical style thereof.

Signed to Espee Entertainment, Kuebounce is here with this love ballad rendered in the most subtly-sweet African melody.

“Dakun” is produced by Kuebounce with accompanying video shot on location in Abeokuta, Ogun State by Director Uche of Campfire Films.

