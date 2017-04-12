Pages Navigation Menu

[Video]: Lil Wayne says he’s now a member of Jay-Z’s ROC Nation

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The rumour that Popular American hip hop recording artist and author, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., known professionally as Lil Wayne, could be parting ways with his long time label, Cash Money Records seems to be true. During a show at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, the Sucker For Pain crooner told the crowd that he’s …

