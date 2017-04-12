[Video]: Lil Wayne says he’s now a member of Jay-Z’s ROC Nation
The rumour that Popular American hip hop recording artist and author, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., known professionally as Lil Wayne, could be parting ways with his long time label, Cash Money Records seems to be true. During a show at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, the Sucker For Pain crooner told the crowd that he’s …
The post [Video]: Lil Wayne says he’s now a member of Jay-Z’s ROC Nation appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG