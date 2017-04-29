VIDEO: Nigerian Air Force Destroys Boko Haram Artillery in Sambisa Forest, Borno State
The Nigerian Airforce on Friday April 28th said it destroyed an artillery belonging to Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa Forest while on patrol.
According to a statement released by the force, insurgents were able to complete the operation by sneaking into the forest.
Read the full statement below;
“As part of efforts by the military to flush out the remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT)
