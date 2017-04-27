Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Nigerian Lady Claims She’s Slept With 2788 Men, Excluding Women

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

Video: Nigerian Lady Claims She’s Slept With 2788 Men, Excluding Women

A Nigerian lady identified as Oluchi has put the internet in frenzy following a shocking claim she made in a video which surfaced online. The Nigerian lady who shocked Nigerians confessed in a video which surfaced online that she has slept with a total of 2788 men excluding the number of women she’s had sexual…

The post Video: Nigerian Lady Claims She’s Slept With 2788 Men, Excluding Women appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.