VIDEO: Nigerians stop deportation of Nigerian aboard a Lagos-bound KLM flight
A group of Nigerians aboard a Dutch KLM flight prevented a Lagos bound flight from departing, demanding that a fellow Nigerian who was handcuffed and chained like a criminal, scheduled for deportation back to Nigeria be removed from the flight. Those Nigerians on board the flight were unhappy how the deportee was handcuffed and chained on…
