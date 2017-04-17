VIDEO: Ruggedman ft. Oladips & Flex B – Wobe

Ruggedman releases the visuals to his street jam titled “Wobe“. Ruggedman teamed up with two young acts Oladips and Flex B to give us this street inspired jam produced by S. T. O Funminilu.

The video is directed by Dr Nell and you can not help but notice the presence of the XX,Legends t.shirts and LED caps from Ruggedmans Twentieth September Wears clothing line. You also can not miss the special cameo appearance by instagram comedy sensation Josh2Funny aka “Mama Felicia”.

Wobe Video By Ruggedman is an energetic video. Watch for yourself.

The post VIDEO: Ruggedman ft. Oladips & Flex B – Wobe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

