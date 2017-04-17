VIDEO: Sarkodie – Gboza

Sarkcess Music presents the visuals to Sarkodie‘s recently released single titled – ‘Gboza‘. The video features the hilarious comic – Dabo, playing the lead role.

Gboza was directed by Prince Dovlo.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch and enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Sarkodie – Gboza appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

