Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Sarkodie – Gboza

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Sarkcess Music presents the visuals to Sarkodie‘s recently released single titled – ‘Gboza‘. The video features the hilarious comic – Dabo, playing the lead role.

Gboza was directed by Prince Dovlo.

Watch and enjoy!

