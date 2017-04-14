VIDEO: Seth – Decale (Dir. by Unlimited L.A.)
Papertrail Records’ Seth drops his second single “Decale”; after his chart-topping “Kilofe” which became an instant radio hit on release.
The fast rising act aided by producer Tdour creates an attention-demanding fusion of afro-pop and coupe-decale music to create an high-octane banger titled “Decale”. The track is sure to ignite a fire on dance-floors and playlists across Africa, as Seth urges listeners to dance up a storm.
The massive number arrives with a crisp addictive video shot by the award-winning Unlimited L.A. Enjoy and follow Seth on social media via @iamsethofficial.
Listen, Download, and Watch video below:
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
Video below:
The post VIDEO: Seth – Decale (Dir. by Unlimited L.A.) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG