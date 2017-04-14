VIDEO: Seth – Decale (Dir. by Unlimited L.A.)

Papertrail Records’ Seth drops his second single “Decale”; after his chart-topping “Kilofe” which became an instant radio hit on release.

The fast rising act aided by producer Tdour creates an attention-demanding fusion of afro-pop and coupe-decale music to create an high-octane banger titled “Decale”. The track is sure to ignite a fire on dance-floors and playlists across Africa, as Seth urges listeners to dance up a storm.

The massive number arrives with a crisp addictive video shot by the award-winning Unlimited L.A. Enjoy and follow Seth on social media via @iamsethofficial.

Listen, Download, and Watch video below:



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Seth-Decale-Prod-by-Tdour.mp3

Video below:

