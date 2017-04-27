[VIDEO] Shebesh storms Nyayo Stadium tallying centre over ‘plot’ to rig her out – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
[VIDEO] Shebesh storms Nyayo Stadium tallying centre over 'plot' to rig her out
Rachel Shebesh stormed the Nyayo Stadium tallying centre on Thursday over an alleged plot to rig her out of the Nairobi Jubilee primaries. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is disabled in your …
Shebesh storms Jubilee tallying centre protesting rigging
