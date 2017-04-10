Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Sheyman – Baby O

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Phatbase Entertainment presents the visuals to Sheyman’s latest single titled “Baby O”. The tune is tailored for lovers around the world and the Patrick Elis-directed video depicts the message in the song perfectly.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video and Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Sheyman – Baby O appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.