VIDEO: Sheyman – Baby O
Phatbase Entertainment presents the visuals to Sheyman’s latest single titled “Baby O”. The tune is tailored for lovers around the world and the Patrick Elis-directed video depicts the message in the song perfectly.
Watch video and Enjoy!
