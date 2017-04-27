VIDEO: Slimfeez ft. Bayoz Muzik – Awon temi

As a follow up to his massively accepted street number – “Omo Fedra”, GTS’ signee – Slimfeez Tha Rap Jesus shows no sign of slowing down as he teams up with UK’s finest, Bayoz Muzik for another banger – AWON TEMI, accompanied with visuals. “AWON TEMI” is the second official single off the upcoming”Omo Fedra EP”, which drops soon.

Shot and directed on location in Mokola, Ibadan by the prodigiously talented Lucas Ried, Slimfeez (a.k.a Omo Fedra) showed great maturity and artistic finesse with “Awon Temi” in creating a masterpiece.

Slimfeez aims to make 2017 that year. Please join him on this journey and connect with him @Slimfeez_GTS on all social media platforms and also check out STUDIO BANTS on the GTS Youtube channel.

