VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Come From Far (Wogbe Jeke)

Burniton Music Group Frontman – Stonebwoy, releases the visuals to his new released smash hit single, “Come From Far” (Wogbe Jeke).

The colourful and quality video was shot by Justin Campos.

