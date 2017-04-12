VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Come From Far (Wogbe Jeke)
Burniton Music Group Frontman – Stonebwoy, releases the visuals to his new released smash hit single, “Come From Far” (Wogbe Jeke).
The colourful and quality video was shot by Justin Campos.
