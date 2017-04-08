Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: TBoss’ Sis avenges her sibling, Sings national anthem Correctly

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wendy Idowu, sibling to Big Brother Naija housemate TBoss has come out to sing the national anthem on behalf of her sister. In a one minute long video, that sees her take on the national anthem, a feat that her sister failed to overcome, Wendy sings cautiously to the very end……of the first stanza. However,…

The post VIDEO: TBoss’ Sis avenges her sibling, Sings national anthem Correctly appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

