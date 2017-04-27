VIDEO: Tee Jewel – Control (Lyrics) – 360Nobs.com

Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Tee Jewel – Control (Lyrics)
AbOriginal Music's Tee Jewel is back again, this time with the lyric video of his club banger Control. The catchy afropop song produced by popular beat maker Ex-O was released last year and has enjoyed massive downloads from fans across the country.

