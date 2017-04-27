Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Tee Jewel – Control (Lyrics)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

AbOriginal Music’s Tee Jewel is back again, this time with the lyric video of his club banger Control.

The catchy afropop song produced by popular beat maker Ex-O was released last year and has enjoyed massive downloads from fans across the country.

Tee Jewel is currently working on his next single, Get Loose. For now, click on the link below and sing along to the lyric video.

Watch video below:

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post VIDEO: Tee Jewel – Control (Lyrics) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.