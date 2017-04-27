VIDEO: Tee Jewel – Control (Lyrics)

AbOriginal Music’s Tee Jewel is back again, this time with the lyric video of his club banger Control.

The catchy afropop song produced by popular beat maker Ex-O was released last year and has enjoyed massive downloads from fans across the country.

Tee Jewel is currently working on his next single, Get Loose. For now, click on the link below and sing along to the lyric video.

Watch video below:

