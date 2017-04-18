VIDEO: Teffy – Shutdown ft. D-O
Teffy finally releases the much anticipated video which features Pretty Boy D-O, this is shortly after the release of his New Single Mission which features Lady Donli.
The two are set to release consistent music as Teffy kicks off his 2017 Visual Collection with Shutdown.
The Video was Shot by 3 feat in London. Look out for more music by Teffy.
ENJOY!
