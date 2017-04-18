VIDEO: Teffy – Shutdown ft. D-O

Teffy finally releases the much anticipated video which features Pretty Boy D-O, this is shortly after the release of his New Single Mission which features Lady Donli.

The two are set to release consistent music as Teffy kicks off his 2017 Visual Collection with Shutdown.

The Video was Shot by 3 feat in London. Look out for more music by Teffy.

ENJOY!

The post VIDEO: Teffy – Shutdown ft. D-O appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

