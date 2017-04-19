VIDEO: Toby Grey Ft. Soma – Na u

Grey Nation star singer “Toby Grey” drops the visuals of her latest love song ‘Na U’ which features Big Brother Naija 2017 house mate “Soma”.

The song was produced by the usual suspect “Tyemmy”, mixed and mastered by DaPiano with visuals Directed By Stanz Visuals.

