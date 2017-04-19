Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Toby Grey Ft. Soma – Na u

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Grey Nation star singer “Toby Grey” drops the visuals of her latest love song ‘Na U’ which features Big Brother Naija 2017 house mate “Soma”.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The song was produced by the usual suspect “Tyemmy”, mixed and mastered by DaPiano with visuals Directed By Stanz Visuals.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch and Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Toby Grey Ft. Soma – Na u appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.