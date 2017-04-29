Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Watch Mercy Aigbe in 2013 Deny She Was Beat Up By Her Husband

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Video: Watch Mercy Aigbe in 2013 Deny She Was Beat Up By Her Husband

Following the alleged separation between Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry and her man, Lanre Gentry after he allegedly put her in the hospital after a recent round of domestic abuse, video of the actress denying domestic violence accusations made against her man has surfaced online. The video from 2013 surfaced after the Nollywood actress’ photos in…

The post Video: Watch Mercy Aigbe in 2013 Deny She Was Beat Up By Her Husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.