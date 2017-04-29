Video: Watch Mercy Aigbe in 2013 Deny She Was Beat Up By Her Husband
Following the alleged separation between Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry and her man, Lanre Gentry after he allegedly put her in the hospital after a recent round of domestic abuse, video of the actress denying domestic violence accusations made against her man has surfaced online. The video from 2013 surfaced after the Nollywood actress’ photos in…
