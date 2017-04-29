VIDEO: Watch Nnamdi Kanu Leaving Kuje Prison (Photos)
MyNaijaInfo.com
Video of Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail. The Leader of separatist group, Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who recently perfected his bail condition from Kuje Prison was recorded leaving the station. Nnamdi was bailed by a senator under the People’s Democratic party, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South Federal Constituency along with others. See pictures and …
The post VIDEO: Watch Nnamdi Kanu Leaving Kuje Prison (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.
This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!