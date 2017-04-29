Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Watch Nnamdi Kanu Leaving Kuje Prison (Photos)

Video of Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail. The Leader of separatist group, Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who recently perfected his bail condition from Kuje Prison was recorded leaving the station. Nnamdi was bailed by a senator under the People’s Democratic party, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South Federal Constituency along with others. See pictures and …

