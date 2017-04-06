VIDEO: Watch TBoss fail to Recite the National anthem

Big Brother Naija Housemate, TBoss yesterday night attacked Debbie-Rise for asking her to sing Nigeria National Anthem. The five remaining Housemates, Efe, Debie-Rise, Tboss, Marvis and Bisola were playing Truth Or Dare game as requested by Biggie when Debie-Rise dared Tboss to sing the National Anthem. Tboss couldn’t sing and she has been complaining that…

