VIDEO: Weirdz – Colour Blind

The popular multi talented artist and song writer Weirdz @weirdz247 is back with a cool reggae song and video that speaks about love irrespective of colour, sex or where you are from.

In this current recession, love that is COLOUR BLIND is what we all need. The Dublin based Nigerian Artist is also a popular film maker and has released countless of hits so he is not new to the game Some of his major works is a song titled “Pay Day” which feat. Morgan Deane and then followed up with “Vampires” that was later used as a theme song

for Irish popular movie “City of Hate”.

The video was shot in Lagos island by the Renowned video Herbalist Avalon Okpe @avalonokpe that brings us nothing but the best.

