VIDEO: Yinno-C – Baba God

Yinno-C releases the crisp, entertaining visuals to his critically acclaimed single – Baba God, which was produced by Ace producer, Chordratic Beats.

These visuals creatively capture the life of a new African immigrant in the Western world who is lost in his new environment. With a little splash of comedy, it also showcases the power of openness to different people and different cultures.

Be sure to watch, enjoy and leave your comments.

The post VIDEO: Yinno-C – Baba God appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

