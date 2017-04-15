VIDEO: Young P – Legacy

Amenze Precious a.k.a Young P is a 17 Year Old Nigerian singer and song writer from Benin City, but based in Lagos. He started writing his own lyrics 3 years back, describes his music as Afro-centric pop, and he’s here with his first official single and music video titled Legacy. The video was directed by Jude Fab obi.

Listen, Watch, Download and share your views.

