VIDEO: Zah Zah – Zone Out

Posted on Apr 28, 2017

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Fajebe Babatunde Also known as “ZAH ZAH” is finally here with the much-anticipated jam “ZONE OUT”.

Weeks back, the Computer Engineering Graduate dropped the video snippet of “ZONE OUT” which left everyone wanting for more.

The song and the visuals are finally here. ZONE OUT was produced by Mickey G, Mixed and mastered by Dre sticks.

