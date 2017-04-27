Vincent Enyeama ruled out till the end of the season

Former Nigeria national team goalkeeper and captain, Vincent Enyeama, has been sadly ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. The development means Enyeama is no longer available for selection by his French club, Lille Metropole The former Enyimba shot stopper had hitherto been linked with a return to international …

