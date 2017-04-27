Vincent Enyeama ruled out till the end of the season
Former Nigeria national team goalkeeper and captain, Vincent Enyeama, has been sadly ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. The development means Enyeama is no longer available for selection by his French club, Lille Metropole The former Enyimba shot stopper had hitherto been linked with a return to international …
The post Vincent Enyeama ruled out till the end of the season appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!